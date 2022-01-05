From John Adams, Minna

Armed Bandits resumed their attacks in Niger state after the Christmas and new year breaks as they launched offensive on foreign Nationals working at the Zungeru hydro electricity dam, abducting two Chinese Nationals.

The heavily armed bandits killed two security guards attacked to the project site and injured one before abducting the foreign Nationals.

In the last one week, the bandits suspended their hostilities, probably to observe the Yuletide celebrations but resumed on Tuesday after the breaks

The last attack by the bandits was the abduction of about 69 people from Zagzaga community in Munya local government area which regained their freedom few days to the Yuletide celebration after paying N5million ransom.

This latest incident occurred on Tuesday at about 4:00pm when the workers were rounding up their work for the day.

It was gathered that the workers were working on the connection of high tension extension from Zungeru Dam to Gusase community in Shiroro local area when the gunmen struck.

According to an eye witnessed close to the dam, “we were shocked with the sudden appearance of the armed bandits with their sophisticated weapons, we were confused and didn’t know what to do, the situation was terrible”.

He pointed out that one of the Chinese workers was shot at a close range while two internal security guard were killed.

“They however went away with two other Chinese workers”, adding that he can’t say more than that for now because many people ran into the bush and can not ascertain their destination at this moment.

However, the Secretary to the Niger State Government SSG, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane has confirmed the incident but could not say anything about the number of persons killed or kidnapped.