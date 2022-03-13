From Tony John, Port Harcourt
Five masked gunmen bearing AK 47-rifle have robbed one Mr. Ezekiel John of his ash-colour Honda Accord car with number plate Abuja ABC 307 AS in Rivers State.
The incident occurred beside Diobu Divisional Police headquarters, Afikpo Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt, on Friday evening.
John, who is a pastor with The Apostolic Church, disclosed that the incident happened at about 7:45 pm, when he drove his car to Afikpo Street to pick up his wife and children who went to market to buy baskets of tomatoes and pepper.
He said that the gunmen accosted him, beat him up and escaped with his vehicle, which had already been loaded with the goods purchased.
The victim said he had reported the matter to the police, hoping that they would recover his vehicle soonest.
When Sunday Sun visited the scene of robbery, it was discovered that it was less than two-minute walk from a police check-point.
