Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen struck on Saturday night in Asaba, Delta State, where they abducted the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku.

The Labour leader was said to be driving out of his house behind Immigration Office off Ibusa road axis of the Ughelli-Asaba highway when he was intercepted by unknown gun wielding men.

The hoodlums were said to be having a field day at a drinking joint in the area where they robbed customers unhindered when Ofobruku, obviously their target was coming.

Secretary of the NLC in the state, Comrade Innocent Ofonyeade said the state chairman was driving in NLC Sienna bus.

According to the NLC scribe, Ofobruku was on his way out that night to get drugs, when the unfortunate incident happened.

Ofonyeadi confirmed that he was intercepted by the hoodlums along his street, adding that the abductors were yet to establish contact with the family of the victim.