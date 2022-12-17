From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gunmen attacked and set ablaze the state high court at the Orlu council area of Imo State on Saturday.

Sunday Sun gathered that the complex housing both the magistrates’ and high court as well as all the files got burnt.

One of the judiciary workers who spoke on the condition of anonymity condemned the action pointing out that the incident has automatically crippled legal activities in Orlu judicial division as case files were burnt.

It would be recalled that in 2018 the High court complex Housing a Magistrate court was also burnt down by hoodlums.

The Orlu branch chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Barnabas Munonye, confirmed the ugly incident, describing it as “unfortunate”.

He said that his attention was drawn to the incident by the administrative secretary of the association early Saturday morning.

The spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, CSP Mike Abattam, also confirmed the incident, adding that the police had launched an investigation into the incident.