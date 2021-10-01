From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Again gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order directed by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has set ablaze a driver and his bus at Obama, Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday.

Also, another truck plying from Owerri to its destination was torched at Ahiara junction, Ahiazu Mbaise council area of the State.

The gunmen were said to have stopped the two vehicles at the different locations at about 8am and swiftly registering their intentions before disappearing into a nearby bush.

An eye witness told our correspondent that the gunmen allowed the passengers of the bus to come outside but trapped the driver of the bus in the vehicle, and set him ablaze in it.

