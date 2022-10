From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen on Monday morning set ablaze a section of Ezza North Local government area Headquarters destroying valuable items and documents worth millions.

Chairman of the council, Chief Ogodo Ali Nomeh, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abakaliki .

According to him, the arsonists numbering over 20 persons stormed the area around 1:am and proceeded and set the store of the local government ablaze.

He said the arsonists were however resisted by the police who succeeded in inflicting bullet wounds on some of them before they made their escape.

“The fire destroyed new air conditioners bought for the renovation of the council, some documents and a generating set and some furniture”, he said.

He added that the community vigilante apparatus and security agencies were on the trail of the wounded arsonists.

He expressed confidence that they will soon be nabbed to answer for the crime.

On the reason for the attack and identity of their alleged sponsors, the Chairman said they will be unearthed at the end of investigation by security agencies.

He note that security has been beefed up at the council area to forestall a repeat of such incident.