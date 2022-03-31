This came more than two weeks after gunmen set the operational vehicle of Utuh community vigilante and their office in the same LGA on fire. They also abducted one of their staff members while fleeing from the area.
It was not clear what led to this fresh attack but the police command in the state said that it was a suspected case of arson.
Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told Daily Sun that the place had been cordoned off and that the command was investigating the ugly incident.
“It is a suspected case of arson, though the information is still sketchy but the command has since deployed operatives in the area and fire service has been contacted. The area has been cordoned off and further details shall be communicated”, he said.
Full details later…
