Gunmen, in the early hours of Thursday, attacked the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area in Ukpor in Anambra State, setting it ablaze.

This came more than two weeks after gunmen set the operational vehicle of Utuh community vigilante and their office in the same LGA on fire. They also abducted one of their staff members while fleeing from the area.

It was not clear what led to this fresh attack but the police command in the state said that it was a suspected case of arson.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told Daily Sun that the place had been cordoned off and that the command was investigating the ugly incident.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is a suspected case of arson, though the information is still sketchy but the command has since deployed operatives in the area and fire service has been contacted. The area has been cordoned off and further details shall be communicated”, he said.

Full details later…