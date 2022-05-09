From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, on Sunday morning, attacked a truck carrying cattle in Ezinifite community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, setting it ablaze.

The incident, according to a commentator, in a video trending on the social media, happened along the road leading to Uga community in the same LGA.

Although no life was lost, nobody was seen in the video making efforts to put out the fire;Instead, the onlookers were rather busy recording the ugly scene with their phones.

This latest development only lengthened the already long list of attacks unleashed on the state by daredevil criminals, who have killed many innocent people and burnt government’s property.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga , confirmed the incident, saying that the police had begun a manhunt for the fleeing criminals.

DSP Ikenga , said that a total of 38 cows were in the truck and that police operatives were able to rescue them alive . He also said that the driver of the long vehicle and the his conductor were rescued and were receiving treatment in an undisclosed Hospital.

Ikenga, said that the incident was a suspected case of arson and that investigation had commenced to find out what led to the attack.

