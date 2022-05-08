From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, on Sunday morning, attacked a truck carrying cattle in Ezinifite community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, setting it ablaze.

The incident, according to a commentator in a video trending on social media, happened along the road leading to Uga community in Aguata LGA.

Full details later…