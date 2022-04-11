From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

An Igbo businessman and dealer in building materials, Chinwe Obi, was shot on Saturday evening in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, while his wife, Rosemary, was abducted by some gunmen and taken to an unknown destination.

The couple were said to be on their way home after closing from work when the incident occurred at Peace Community junction.

This is coming on the heels of a popular supermarket operator who was equally abducted in the same manner a few weeks ago by gunmen at the state capital.

She was released after allegedly paying a N5 million ransom.

It was learnt that the gunmen had trailed Obi and shot at his car, forcing him to stop. They were said to have taken his wife and left him behind in the vehicle with the injuries he sustained while struggling with them.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, said the command was on the trail of the kidnappers.