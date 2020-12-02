Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Gunmen yesterday reportedly shot the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Otukpo, Yahaya Pawa, a Superintendent of Police (SP).

Paws was said to have been shot at Otukpo Icho community in Otukpo town when he led a police team to arrest some suspected criminals in the area. The police team were said to have gone to the area to arrest suspected criminals, who were allegedly selling looted goods from shops during the recent Otukpo Main Market fire outbreak.

Daily Sun gathered gathered that some members of the community reported the matter to the police who swiftly swung into action to arrest the culprits.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the report but added that the DPO was in stable condition.