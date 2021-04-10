From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Suspected gunmen on Friday evening rained bullets on the car of a traditional ruler, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, the Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Although the monarch escaped death, he was said to have sustained gunshot injuries and is now hospitalised in one of the medical facilities in the state.

A source told journalists in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, that the monarch was traveling in his official car to a neighbouring town, Ayetoro-Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state when the gunmen struck.

“The bullets hit him on the legs, arms and stomach. The traditional ruler is now receiving treatment in a tertiary hospital in Ekiti,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, regretted that the incident happened in spite of the rigorous joint patrol, raiding of black spots and combing of forests by his men to dislodge criminals.

Abutu said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo’s directive that the combined forces of police, Amotekun Corps, Vigilance Groups, Local Hunters, chiefs, drivers’ union, motorcycle riders, farmers and other stakeholders should carry out a joint operation was being diligently observed simultaneously across the 16 local government areas when the gunmen struck.

Meanwhile, the State Council of Traditional Rulers has condemned the shooting of the monarch, calling on security agents to ensure the quick arrest and prosecution of the gunmen.

The chairman of the Council and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ajibade Olubunmi, said “the perpetrators of the heinous crime must immediately be apprehended by security agents and given swift prosecution.”