From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Less than 24 hours after the South-South Zonal Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Gabriel Iduseri, testified at the on-going certificate forgery case instituted against Governor Godwin Obaseki by the APC at the Federal High Court in Abuja, his younger brother,

ThankGod Iduseri, was reportedly shot yesterday by gunmen in Benin City.

He was said to be driving along Mission Road in the early hours of yesterday when the incident happened and the assailant went away with his car.

Although there is insecurity in Benin, it could not be ascertained if the shooting has any link with the elder brother’s testimony in court.

“He was shot in the early hours of this morning (yesterday) between 8 and 9 am at Mission Road, he left home and was going to Globacom office in one of my vehicles and they just opened the door, shot at him and pushed him out of the car and then went away with the vehicle.

“But we thank God he is responding to treatment and the incident has been reported at the police station”, Th‎ankGod’s elder brother and APC South-South Youth Leader, Engr. Gabriel Iduseri, confirmed on phone.

Reacting to the incident, the state Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, Col David Imuse (rtd), said “Engr. Gabriel Iduseri who is one of our witnesses and who testified at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday (Monday) over a case of forgery and perjury preferred against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, had his brother, Mr. ThankGod Iduseri shot this morning. This is quite unfortunate.

“I think there’s absolutely no place in the marketplace of ideas for threats of violence against any person, especially those with divergent political belief”.

“Disagreement on political issues should not lead to acts of violence. We call on Nigerians to roundly condemn this dastardly act and urge the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book”.