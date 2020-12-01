By Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some yet to be identified gunmen shot the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Otukpo, Yahaya Pawa, a Superintendent of Police (SP), in the early hours of Tuesday, reports say.

Paws was said to have been shot at Otukpo Icho community in Otukpo town when he led a police team to arrest some suspected criminals in the area.

The police team were said to have gone to the area to arrest suspected criminals who were allegedly selling looted goods from shops during the recent Otukpo Main Market fire outbreak.

Daily Sun gathered that some members of the community reported the matter to the police who swiftly swung into action to arrest the culprits.

‘The suspects were found to be selling the stolen goods such as clothes and utensils in the community,” a source, who simply gave his name as Eche, disclosed.

‘People in the community decided to inform policemen and a team of policemen led by the DPO embarked on a search operation early hours of today (Tuesday).

‘In the process of arresting some suspects, the suspected criminals shot at the DPO and ran away,’ Eche said.

At the time of filing this report, the DPO is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Otukpo.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report but added that the DPO was in stable condition.

‘It is true that Otukpo DPO was shot when he led a team of policemen on operation. He was shot in the arm but he is in stable condition,’ Anene stated.