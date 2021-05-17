By Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed a church Catechist Sydney Shirsha and two others in Amudu village, Giza chiefdom of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The killers, who were said to have been armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded Amudu village, predominantly dominated by Tiv extraction, in Giza Development Area of the state, killing the Catechist and two others at midnight, yesterday.

The attack, which left several others with degrees of gunshot and injuries, has also displaced no fewer than 20,000 from various villages within and outside the local government.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Lafia, President, Tiv Development Association (TIDA), in Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba, said that Tiv people in the state have remained under sustained attacks by armed herders, for a reason not known to the people.

Ahemba is, however, calling on Governor Abdullahi Sule to save the Tiv people in the state from attacks, explaining that his kinsmen were being chased out of Nasarawa state, and the seemingly planned elimination of the Tiv community should not succeed under his watch.

He also appealed to the state government to beef up security around the Internally Displaced Persons Camps, alleging that there were threats of more attacks on Tiv villages and IDP camps in the affected areas, while appreciating traditional rulers in the affected local governments, for accommodating many of the displaced Tiv persons in their personal homes and public facilities.

Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said the Command was yet to receive an official report on the attack.