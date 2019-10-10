Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen have attacked Government Technical Secondary School in Maraban Kajuru, a community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack came just a week after suspected kidnappers whisked away six female students and two staff of Engraver’s College at Kakau Daji village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Both Kajuru and Chikun local government areas share the same border.

While the police are yet to react to the attack, an eyewitness said the gunmen numbering over 20 stormed the Government Technical School at about midnight on Thursday, and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the students and teachers.

The eyewitness added that the gunmen took away the principal of the school from his residence to an unknown destination.

The latest attack came on the heels of a warning by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that gunmen who attack the state risk losing their lives.

El-Rufai had also argued that the gunmen were working with a faction of the Boko Haram terrorist sect to carry out the attacks.

Meanwhile, negotiations are still ongoing to secure the release of the eight people abducted in Engraver’s college at Kakau Daji.