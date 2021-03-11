From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the abduction of two students and a staff of the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

The heavily armed men stormed the institution in a commando-style around 3pm and started shooting sporadically into the air before gaining access into the campus.

The gunmen were said to have taken away the abductees to an unknown destination forcing other staff and students to flee for their lives.

“We are currently writing our second-semester examination, and the abducted students wrote the examination and they were preparing for Thursday examination before the gunmen stormed the school . They just came out from the examination hall when they were kidnapped inside the campus,” a student said.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Kontongs Bello,said the police were doing everything possible to track the abductors and rescue the victims.

“I also heard about the incident since yesterday night. It is true. There was a kidnap incident but the police are on the trail of the kidnappers. Three persons were kidnapped, one is a staff while the other two are students of the Institution, he said.