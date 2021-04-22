From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that unidentified gunmen stormed the General Hospital, Idon, in Kajuru, Kaduna State, abducting two young female nurses who were on night shift.

The incident, said to have occurred in early hours of Thursday, has thrown the management, staff and patients at the facility located along Kaduna-Kachia riad, into disarray.

The suspected bandits have not make any contact with hospital management or the families of abducted female nurses.

This fresh attack comes on the heels of the abduction of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi, on March 11, 29 out of which are yet to regain their freedom. Similarly, an unspecified number of students of Greenfield University, Chikun, abducted on April 20, are still in captivity.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not respond when contacted kn phone for comment on the veracity of the latest reported incident.

However, the Medical Director of the facility, Dr Shingyu Shamnom, confirmed the incident to a media source on Thursday.

The source quoted the MD to have confirmed that ‘the bandits stormed the general hospital through the fence with heavy weapons and shot sporadically within the hospital premises.’

According to this source, ‘two nurses on night duty came out in their uniforms and they identified them as medical staff of the hospital and kidnapped them.

When we heard gunshots, we remained at our various homes, until a call was put through to us that it was kidnappers that invaded the hospital, only to discover that two of the nurses on night duty were taken away by the bandits.

”The kidnappers went away with a phone of one of the staff whom we thought was also kidnapped but returned later.

Another source, who spoke in confidence, later identified the returned staff as a security guard at the facility who took cover when he heard continuous gunshots.