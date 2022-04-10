From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There was pandemonium on Sunday morning after some yet to be identified gunmen reportedly stormed Tine Nune community of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and made away with an unspecified amount of money belonging to a local bam.

Sources from the area disclosed that the gunmen who were suspected to be trailing the bam officials had stormed the venue of the bam meeting and started shooting sporadically in all directions.

“It was while people scampered for safety that they made away with all the money that was on the table. The money should be running into some millions,” our source who did not want to be named alleged.

Our source further alleged that the gunmen who were in military camouflage also abducted some officials of the local bam from the scene of the robbery.

When contacted by telephone on Sunday evening, Ukum council boss, Steve Ayua who confirmed the report however could not confirm if anybody was abducted by the gunmen as being speculated.

“Yes, some people came in from Katsina-Ala axis to rob local people who were doing ‘adashi’ (local bam). The robbers who were in military camouflage were shooting sporadically to scare everybody and this made people to run away.

“I’m not sure whether they took people away or they also ran for their lives. I can not confirm to you now that anybody was abducted but the local people gathered and were having there adashi.

“When they came, the community volunteer guards that we launched is very alert and would have confronted them if it were not to be military camouflage. We also have soldiers who are around here patrolling.

“The people came on motorbike from Adako side in Katsina Ala LGA, but the people that are not seen now are two local officials of the adashi. They are not sure whether they ran away or kidnaped. Police are already on it, they will confirm if actually it is abduction,” the council boss said.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO SP Catherine Anene to confirm the report failed as she was yet to respond to her calls at the time of filing this report.