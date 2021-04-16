From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Some suspected gunmen have kidnapped the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi in his palace in Oye Local government Area of Ekiti State.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when the gunmen stormed the monarch’s palace and kidnapped him.

Ilemeso-Ekiti, is a neighbouring town to Isan-Ekiti, country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

This came seven days after some suspected bandits rained bullets on a car belonging to Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi along Ewu-Ayetoro road and wounded the traditional ruler.

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering six, had scaled the fence of the Obas’s palace and shot sporadically to scare the occupants.

The source added that the incident happened around 8.30pm on Thursday, when the chiefs who had earlier visited the place, had dispersed.

“In the process of shooting, they gained entrance into the bungalow where the traditional ruler and members of his family were and started beating them.

“They were asking after the monarch which showed that they really came for him and not any other person.

“Immediately they sighted him, they dragged him and took him out of the palace,” the source narrated.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, describing it as regrettable .

Abutu said the gunmen stormed the palace with assorted rifles and traumatised the occupants, culminating in the kidnap of the monarch.

He said : ” yes, it happened yesterday in his palace. Meanwhile, necessary steps have been taken to rescue him and apprehend the culprits.”