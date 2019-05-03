Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of about five workers of Government Girls’ Secondary School Moriki in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of yesterday.

Reacting, the state police public relations officer, Mohammed Shehu, said contrary to insinuations, no student of the school was abducted.

Shehu said the Command at about 9.30pm on Wednesday received a distress call that unidentified number of armed men entered into Government Girls Secondary School Moriki in Zurmi Local Government Area through the back fence of the school with intent to attack the school and abduct students.

“No student was abducted as earlier reported by some media. However, two caterers and three of their children were later discovered missing,” he said.

Shehu said the Command took swift action by sending a combined team of PMF/CTU/ and Civilian JTF personnel headed by the DPO of Zurmi was mobilised to the school to confront the armed men and stopped them from gaining access to the students hostels which made the bandits to retreat to the bush.

He added that search and rescue operation team has been dispatched to the surrounding bushes for an extensive bush combing.

“Security has been beefed up in the school and its environment to forestall further happening,” he said.