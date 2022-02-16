From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Three policemen attached to Ezillo Police station in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were, yesterday, reportedly killed by gunmen.

Daily Sun gathered that the officers were gunned down on Monday night at a checkpoint in front of the Ezillo Police station.

The officers were said to have mounted a roadblock in front of the station when the gunmen stormed the area and opened fire on them.

Reliable sources who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident, adding that the remains of the three police victims had been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki.

“The remains of the three police victims have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki, after they were confirmed dead by doctors,” one of the sources said.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, said she was not sure of the casualty figures.

She, however, said that the command was investigating the incident and promised to brief the press at the end of the investigation.