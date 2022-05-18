There appears to be no end in sight to the spate of killings in the South East of Nigeria as gunmen are said to have sent letters to nine local governments in Anambra State, threatening to attack them.

The anonymous group, suspected to be responsible for the rising violence in the state, warned Governor Chukwuma Soludo and security personnel to be ready for action in ‘Biafra Land.’

The local governments listed for attack include: Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

The notice warned security operatives to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land.’

It reads: “These local government areas should wait for us soon. We are warning our dear Professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. All the security men occupying should get ready for action.

“Go and tell the President to release our oga (boss), Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – FINAL WARNING.”

Meanwhile, the Anambra State government has asked residents to remain calm.

While reacting to the notice, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, described the letter as fictitious, urging the people of the state to remain law-abiding as the government would soon restore normalcy.

He said: “That will be a fictitious letter of course. You know they have been attacking some local governments to frighten people.

“But there is a government in place and the state government will ensure that peace and order are restored. We cannot allow people to hold the state and law-abiding citizens to ransom.

“Government has a responsibility to enforce law and order and that is what Governor Chukwuma Soludo is doing. But, we ask our people not to take the law into their hands as the government will handle the situation according to the provisions of the law.”