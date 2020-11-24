Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson on Tuesday blow hot over the attack on his house.

According to him those killed a police officer in a late night attack on his compound on November 19, 2020, will not go unpunished.

He stressed that all efforts would be made to ensure that those who planned, executed and funded the reprehensible act are brought to justice.

The former Governor made the comment when he visited his Toru Orua country home with party leaders, Government officials, top stakeholders and supporters from the Bayelsa West Senatorial District on Tuesday.

Chief Dickson who visited his compound for the first time since the unfortunate attack repeated his call on all Bayelsans and the Ijaw nation

to volunteer necessary information that could lead to the immediate arrest of the murderous hoodlums.

Chief Dickson lamented that the hoodlums who killed the policeman also took away his weapon and called on the security agencies to ensure a speedy investigation of the cruel action.

He said that the criminals forced their way into the church and ransacked it while looking for whatever object of their mission.

Chief Dickson who condoled with the family of the late policeman said that he was in touch with them.

He said that it was not true that the assailants were on a mission to attack anybody but to perpetrate other criminal activities as shown by the ransacking of the church.

“We call for calm. There should be no hasty conclusion, there should be know reprisals for whatever reason.

“ We promise that the late officer will have justice served. Whoever was part this dastardly act, whoever committed this cowardly and criminal act that led to the death of this officer, whoever conspired, whoever procured, whoever guided or supported and encouraged by whatever means what so ever, will be apprehended and justice will be served.

“This we promise and so I want to call on all particularly in this election period to go about their electioneering activities peacefully. On the election day you should turn out in enmasse to vote and as at today there is virtually know opposition.

“ I want to thank everybody for their condolence and expression of concern over the dastardly act that took place here a couple of days ago. We were conducted round the Chapel, and we have seen things for ourselves.

“I want to on behalf of everybody express our profound condolence and our heartfelt concern to the bereaved family of the gallant officer, who by the way is another Bayelsan who is from Agbura community.

“We are in touch the family and a number of people will be joining me to pay condolence visit and commiserate with the family of the late officer.” He said

He urged his teeming supporters to be calm and await the outcome of police investigation into the crime.