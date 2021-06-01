From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 42-year old man, Francis Ogono, has been arrested in Jesse, Delta State, by the police for allegedly supplying guns to suspected cultists in the area.

The gunrunning suspect, who was nabbed with one single barrel gun and several tools used to produce cut-to-size guns, was implicated by the confession of earlier arrested suspected cultists.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday in Asaba explained that operatives of the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) raided black spots in the community and arrested the suspects including Onomua Victor, aged 29, one Saturday and Ibru Adegbor.

Edafe said the suspects confessed to being members of the Aro Bagger confraternity, adding that they also named Francis as their gun supplier.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He also confirmed the rescue of a kidnapped victim, one Ibude Celestine, who was abandoned by the abductors during a hot pursuit by operatives of the Force’s “Dragon Team”.

Edafe said the victim’s vehicle, a gold-coloured Lexus RX 350 SUV, with registration number LSD 366 CL, the kidnappers’ operational vehicle, a black Honda Pilot SUV with registration number Lagos KTU 911EJ, one pump-action gun with breech number 870150457 and six live cartridges were recovered.

He also said SACU operatives raided another hideout in Sapele where 12 suspected hard drug dealers were arrested.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects are responsible for supplying criminals with hard drugs.

He said cocaine, rohypnol, Indian Hemp, crack and other illicit drugs were recovered, adding that all the cases are under investigation.