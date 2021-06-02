From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 42-year-old man, Francis Ogono, has been arrested in Jesse, Delta State, by the police for allegedly supplying guns to suspected cultists in the area.

The suspect, who was nabbed with one single barrel gun and several tools in production of cut-to-size guns, was implicated by the confession of earlier arrested suspected cultists.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest, yesterday, in Asaba, explained that operatives of the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) raided black spots in the community and arrested the suspects, including Onomua Victor (29), one Saturday and Ibru Adegbor.

Edafe said the suspects confessed to be members of Aro Bagger confraternity, adding that they also named Francis as their gun supplier.

He also confirmed the rescue of a kidnapped victim, one Ibude Celestine, who was abandoned by the abductors as a result of hot chase by operatives of Dragon Team.

Edafe said the victim’s vehicle, a gold coloured Lexus RX 350 SUV with registration number LSD 366 CL; the kidnappers’ operational vehicle, a black coloured Honda Pilot SUV with registration number Lagos KTU 911EJ; one pump action gun with breech number 870150457; and six live cartridges were recovered.

He also said SACU operatives raided another hideout in Sapele, where 12 suspected hard drugs dealers were arrested.

He added that the suspects were responsible for supplying criminals hard drugs before going for criminal operations.

He also said cocaine, refnol, Indian hemp, cracks and other illicit drugs were recovered, adding that all the cases were under investigation.