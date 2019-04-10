Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that there is an ongoing violent clash in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State rapid transit service BRT informed the public via Twitter that, due to the situation, their buses will not be plying the area, even as witnesses say a dead body was reportedly sighted on the road.

Dear Customers, Due to the current situation at Fadeyi, buses heading towards that direction are currently on hold. We thank you for your patronage and understanding. Kindly send us a dm if you have any inquiries and we will be sure to get back to you. — Blue BRT Bus, Lagos (@PrimeroTSL) April 10, 2019

Daily Sun has not yet confirmed the cause or nature of the fighting, and who might be responsible, reportedly hoodlums, according to witnesses who say they heard gunshots.

Serious fight at ikorodu road, very close to fadeyi bus stop. pic.twitter.com/wvtztbAClh — Otunba (@kabrajakanji) April 10, 2019

More details to follow as story develops.