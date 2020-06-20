Lawrence Enyoghasu, Lagos

The Founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to sack his current service chiefs, warning that insecurity in the country should not be politicised.

​ Maharaj Ji stated this in a phone conversation with Saturday Sun, adding that Buhari should seek spiritual help and by creating a security task force to be headed by his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo.

According to him, Buhari should not make the mistake of handing the security of the country in the hands of wolfs in sheep’s clothing. ​

‘Buhari needs the country’s support more than before. The situation now needs our help. Any person telling Buhari to sack the service chiefs is trying to make things hard for him because the army is not fully equipped like the bandit. The army needs to be motivated and trained in modern ammunition.

‘He does not need to listen to any cabal telling to sack the chiefs because they are most loyal to him. The army should be directed to work through someone he trusts like Osinbajo, who has shown that he is a true Nigeria and a good Christian. He has suffered from the cabals and still, he has been loyal to Buhari because he wants him to succeed. We need to beg Osinbajo to work with them because teamwork will bring result. The warning the president handed to the chiefs is a good one, but he should not sack them.

‘Most people are calling for their sack because the service chiefs are mostly from the North, but that should not be, we should be talking about one Nigeria now,’ Maharaj Ji said.