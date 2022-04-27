Cricket World Cup winner, Asanka Gurusinha, has resigned as the head coach and High-performance manager of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF).

In a letter sent to the board of the federation dated March 31, 2022, Asanka’s resignation is in connection with health complications which will enable him to effectively conduct his role.

Asanka was employed on December 1, 2020 and within the short period, he made significant impact in the game in Nigeria, notably bringing in more discipline to players’ approach to the game and establishing a coaching development template that had been rolled out for Nigerian coaches.

Asanka’s resignation becomes effective on June 30, 2022 according to terms of his contract.

The resignation has already been confirmed in a letter signed by the Secretary general of the NCF.

Asanka Gurusinha is well noted for the stellar role he played in helping Sri Lanka clinch the 1996 Cricket World Cup.