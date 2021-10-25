Clan Iroko set the pace for team winnings as they were declared victors of the slippery slope task.

The challenging course was in a muddy field that saw the clans crawl through a muddy barrel tunnel, climb over a steep A-board, and across a monkey bar to a box containing puzzle pieces. They had to use their ropes to drag the box back to the starting point and assemble the puzzle pieces correctly.

Clan Iroko set a quick pace throughout the task, as they were the first to crawl through the barrel tunnel with their rope. They quickly scaled the steep A-board, using their rope to pull each other across to the other side. They made climbing across the monkey bars look easy with how fast they did it.

Using the rope, the team tied the box and pulled it back to the start together. Once back at the beginning, Kunle Remi, the taskmaster, gave everyone a clue about the puzzle, “only one colour should face a side”. This clue didn’t take them too long to figure out, and they put the wooden puzzle pieces together to reveal the Gulder brand logo.

Clan Amo came in second, as they were able to finish their puzzle, while Clan Irin came third, and their puzzle was not looking too good. The taskmaster declared Clan Iroko the winner and told Clan Irin to prepare to be at the place of the talking drum, as one of them would be going home. The warriors later made their way back to the camp.

Fake eviction

After a tasking day, the contestants later met at the Place of the Talking Drum to decide the fate of the losing team, Clan Irin.



The three clans had their first task, the slippery slope, where Clan Iroko came first, and then Clan Amo. Sadly, Clan Irin came last, and all six members – Mikel, Damilola, Chidimma, Ishmael, Omokhafe and Godswill were at risk of going home.



The taskmaster, Kunle Remi, inquired from the team why they failed, and Chidmma suggested that the male-female ratio of their team left them with less manpower to help them complete the task. To that, Kunle said, “What a man can do, a woman can do better”, adding that having fewer men in the team was not an excuse for them to lose.

At the Place of the Talking Drum, there is a black calabash filled with black stones and one white stone. Whoever picks the white stone goes home. One after the other, Clan Irin members blindly picked stones from the pot.

As fate would have it, they all had black stones when the clan members revealed their stones. However, the Council of Elders decided to give them another chance to prove their worth as warriors deserving of becoming the ultimate craftsman. With this, all the clans went back to the camp with joy in their hearts to prepare for another day.

Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2).

