By Monica Iheakam

Embattled factional President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), President Engr. Ibrahim Gusau has disassociates himself from the disqualification of Team Nigeria track and field athletes at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a release made available to Daily Sun Sports, Gusau faulted the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development (FMYSD) for the unfortunate incident that saw 10 promising and medals prospects athlete barred from participation.

He distanced himself from the statement from the Tony Okowa faction of the AFN reassuring Nigerians on athletes’ performance. “We emphatically reject the statement in its entirety particularly Paragraph 3 which reads: “The AFN bears responsibility for any lapses that may have occurred during the process and reassures Nigerians that our performances will not be negatively impacted.

“We informed the National Anti-Doping Committee (NADO/NADC), which though ought to be independent, has been placed under the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD).

“In our correspondence dated March 13, 2020, the attention of the NADO/NADC was drawn to Rule 15 of Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after we were classified as a Category A Federation. We advised on the need to carry out mandatory tests that would pull Nigeria out of the Category A classification.

“When we were unofficially informed that NADO/NADC had been instructed by the Minister not to relate or deal with us because we were not recognised by the ministry, our then Technical Director, Sunday Adeleye went on air on the November 25,2020, to highlight the dangers awaiting our athletes and warned about the consequences of not carrying out those tests.

“Consequently, we cannot be liable for this calamity as we duly informed NADO/NADC under the FMYSD about the need for our athletes, as contained in our list, to be frequently tested in keeping with AIU’s requirements.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.