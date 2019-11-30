The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has warned President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Engr Ibrahim Gusau, to stop disregarding lawful directives from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In a letter dated November 25, 2019, and signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, Gusau was given a seven-day ultimatum to comply with all government directives or face sanctions. A competent source close to Gusau told Sunsports that the letter highlighted the directives, which the AFN president failed to comply with to include the recent letter directing the removal of Sunday Adeleye as the technical director of the AFN.

“President Gusau was also reminded of the Notice of Recall of Adeleye as the Athletes Representative sent by the Track and Field Athletes Union and queried why the advice of the Minister (Barrister Solomon Dalung at the time) given via letter reference number FMYSD/FEAD/TFAN/2019/CON/1/23 and dated June 26, 2019, was ignored, ‘said the source who preferred not to be named. Gusau’s decision to disregard the minister’s advice necessitated the recent reminder written to the sports ministry and the AFN by the athletes union demanding that their decision must be respected.

The source showed Sunsports a copy of the letter sent to Gusau and, therein, he was warned against disobeying lawful directives.

“The minister notes that your actions in the above circumstances amounts to utter disdain, contempt and disregard for lawful directive of government. As a federation funded from the public treasury, this aversion of authority is certainly unbecoming of an official in a national post of trust, ‘read the letter inter-alia. Gusau was then issued a seven-day ultimatum, which expires on Monday, December 2, 2019, to remove Adeleye as the federation’s technical director. “You are by this letter, once more, directed to convey the directives of the minister for the immediate removal from office of Mr Sunday Adeleye as technical director of the AFN, and evidence of compliance delivered to the minister within seven days from the date of this letter,” the letter further read.

Meanwhile, the AFN has fixed Tuesday, December 3, for a board meeting at its secretariat in Abuja. In a notice of meeting signed by the federation’s Secretary General, Prince Adisa Beyioku, and made available to press men on Friday, the meeting will hold at the federation’s secretariat inside the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja.

The meeting was called by Gusau, president of the federation, following a November 4, 2019 letter he sent the the Secretary General to convey the meeting.