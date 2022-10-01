By Joe Apu

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has elected Ibrahim Gusau as its 40th President.

The new president of the NFF emerged with a total of 39 votes to one of Peterside Idah. He had before this time scored 21 votes out of 41 votes cast to defeat Mr. Seyi Akinwunmi who got 12 votes and Mr. Shehu Dikko got 6 votes while Peterside Idah and Alhaji Abba Yola got one vote each.

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau couldn’t meet up with the 21% of vote casted (43) and as such there was a rerun against Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi who polled 12 votes but the later withdrew.

Of the 41 votes cast, 40 were valid and 1invalid vote