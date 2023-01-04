President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has described as ‘most shocking’ the death on Tuesday morning of the Chairman of Abia State Football Association, Sir Ephraim Chukwuemeka.

The respected former referee, who happened to be the longest-serving FA Chairman in the country, died on Tuesday morning in Umuahia, capital of Abia State.

“The NFF has this morning received the most shocking news about the death of Sir E. C. Chukwuemeka, who has for decades been an esteemed member of the NFF Congress. I spoke with him just over a week ago when he told me that his wife had a partial stroke. I had no idea it would be the last conversation between us.

“Sir Chukwuemeka represented the vintage old guard in the NFF Congress and blessed us all with his wisdom, deep knowledge and understanding of the game of football, its rules, its management and its intricacies. We will all miss him dearly. Our prayer is that Almighty God should grant him eternal rest and also empower those he has left behind, including his immediate family, friends and the Nigeria football fraternity, with the fortitude to bear the big loss,” Gusau said.