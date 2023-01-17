From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed acting Director Defence Information(DDI), Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, has assumed office with an appeal to the media to cooperate with the Nigerian armed forces in the ongoing counter insurgency war and other security challenges bedeviling the country.

Gusau, has also appealed to the media to provide the enabling environment for personnel of the armed forces to perform their constitutional responsibilities without distractions.

The new Defence spokesman made the appeal while taking over from his predecessor Major General Jimmy Akpor, a handing and taking over ceremony held at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Gen Gusau, while noting that the country would be witnessing a general election next month to elect new leaders, urged the media to avoid reports capable of dampening the morale of troops and the credibility of Nigerian the military, even as he assured the continuous assistance of the military to media practitioners to carry out their duties where necessary.

He also assured that the military would support other government agencies to ensure the conduct of a free, credible, and peaceful elections across the country.

He said “As the nation gradually approach the coming general elections starting from next month, I urge you to avoid reports capable of affecting the morale of our gallant troops and the credibility of our armed forces,”

Gen Gusau, who commended his predecessor for forging a better relationship with the media which he said helped to positively project the various military operations, also commended the media for the continuous support of the armed forces, and called for stronger relationship between the military and the media on matters of national security.

The Defence spokesman while

describing the military and the media as partners in progress, said the two should strive to promote the interest of the country at all times, said “I urge you to offer me the same support, cooperation and understanding which you have rendered to Maj.-Gen. Akpor as Director of Defence Information,”

Earlier in his handing over address, the former Defence spokesman Major General Akpor, while noting that the media and the military now have deep understanding of their responsibilities, said the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor, organized two media parleys with editors and media chief executives where fruitful discussions led to better understanding of the responsibilities of each profession in furtherance of national security.