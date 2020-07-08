Emma Jemegah
The factional President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has punctured the claim by the Sports Ministry’s Director, Legal Services, Danjuma Muhammad that court judgment was declaratory and has no effect on the decision to impeach Gusau.
In a statement signed by the Director General of the AFN, S.Y. Pepple the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja delivered by Hon. Justice A.I. Chikere contained no ambiguity and was clearly spelt out.
“The Director of Legal Services of FMYSD obviously twisted the judgment of the court and misinterpreted its legal implication, as the judgment nullified the purported suspension and subsequent impeachment of Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau as the authentic President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).”
“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified the press release by the Director of Legal Services of FMYSD with a response, but for the benefit of the public, who may be misled by the content with respect to the judgment of the court affirming Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau as the authentic President of AFN,” he said.
He added that: “By virtue of Article 8.6.5 and Article 8.6.8 of the Constitution of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, the powers to appoint technical director and any committee is vested solely on the President of AFN, while Article 8.2.2. states that board meetings of the AFN can only be called on the directive of the President of AFN.”
