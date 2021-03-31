The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has reaffirmed the suspension of Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau as its president following the appeal lodged at the Supreme Court by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development over the reliefs got by its suspended president at the Appeal Court.

In a statement signed by Prince Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku, the AFN Secretary General, the injunction pending appeal lodged by the FMYSD has made unenforceable the reliefs got by Engr. Gusau at the Appeal Court until the determination of the case at the apex court.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news report in a national daily purportedly threatening to drag the organisers of the Making of Champions Grand Prix to court for an imaginary contempt of court. The AFN under the leadership of acting President, Olamide George wishes to state unequivocally that Engr. Ibrahim Gusau has been suspended as president of the federation following the appeal filed by the FMYSD at the Supreme Court over the judgment our now suspended president got first at the High Court and later at the Appeal Court. “The AFN is aware that the reliefs got by Engr Gusau was declarative but this has been restrained by the injunction pending appeal lodged by the FMYSD (See: CITY EXPRESS BANK V LASG (2004) 7 NWLR PT 872, 264).’ “The AFN also wish to state that one Sunday Adeleye quoted in the story as the Technical Director of the federation is no longer a member of the board of the AFN after his recall by his constituency, the athletes union in 2019” the AFN wrote in the statement and assures athletes and officials who are at the MOC Grand Prix to focus on the competition.