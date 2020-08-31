Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) president,Engr. Ibrahim Shehu-Gusua has been recalled as the zonal representative of theNorth West Athletics zone on the board of the AFN.

This was contained in a communiqué issued Friday by North West Athletics Association at the end of its meeting held in Kaduna on the sidelines of the Covid-19 Awareness and Sentisation Lecture organised for all Directors of Sports and Chairmen of all Sports Associations in the seven states that comprised the zone.

In the communiqué, the Association passed a vote of no confidence on Gusau who they elected over three years ago to be its representative on the board of AFN.

Gusau was accused of gross inefficiency, which first led to his removal as chairman of Zamfara State Athletics Association as well as lack of communication with the zone that elected him into the board of the AFN, the platform he used to be elected president of the federation.

The Association elected Comrade Jamilu Aliyu, Zannan Gusau, Kachallan Hausa and District Head of Karal, the man who replaced Gusau as Zamfara State Athletics Chairman as the zone’s new representative on the board of the AFN.