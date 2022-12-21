From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President of Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, has congratulated the best ranked athletes, coaches and technical official for the year 2022, released by the Confederation of African Athletics.

Gusau, in a statement issued and signed on Tuesday, claimed that the commitment and resilience of those selected typified the “African Spirit” of always striving to be the best.

“I congratulate those who made the CAA’s list as the best in Africa. The commitment and resilience of those of you selected typify the African Spirit of always striving to be the best. As you all are aware, what makes a champion is the consistency and the quest to always pull the rabbit out of the hat; look beyond 2022.

“On behalf of CAA Region II, I want to congratulate you for being the beacon of victory in Africa. Let us do more in the years ahead,” Gusau challenged them in the statement.

The rating released on Monday by the athletics continental body saw Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan topped the female category. Faith Kipyegon of Kenya closely followed her, while the trio of Letesenbeth Gidey, Goytom Gbreslase and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia occupied the third, fourth and fifth places respectively.

In the male category, Morroco’s Soufiame El Bakkali emerged best male athletes, while Kenya’s duo of Ellud Kipchoge and Emmanuel Kortr occupied the second and third spot respectively.

Ugandan’s 1000m runner, Joshua Cheptegei and Tamarit Tola of Ethiopia who occupied the fourth and fifth positions respectively, trailed them.