From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President of Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Region II, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, has congratulated the best-ranked athletes, coaches and technical officials for the year 2022, released by the Confederation of African Athletics.

Gusau, in a statement issued and signed on Tuesday, claimed that the commitment and resilience of those selected typified the “African Spirit” of always striving to be the best.

“I congratulate those who made the CAA’s list as the best in Africa. The commitment and resilience of those of you selected to typify the African Spirit of always striving to be the best. As you all are aware, what makes a champion is consistency and the quest to always pull the rabbit out of the hat; look beyond 2022.

“On behalf of CAA Region II, I want to congratulate you for being the beacon of victory in Africa. Let us do more in the years ahead,” Gusau challenged them in the statement.

The rating released on Monday by the athletics continental body saw Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan top the female category. She was closely followed by Faith Kipyegon of Kenya; while the trio of Letesenbeth Gidey, Goytom Gbreslase and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia occupied the third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

In the male category, Morroco’s Soufiame El Bakkali emerged best male athlete; while Kenya’s duo of Ellud Kipchoge and Emmanuel Kortr occupied the second and third spots, respectively.

They were trailed by Ugandan’s 1000m runners, Joshua Cheptegei and Tamarit Tola of Ethiopia who occupied the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Botswana’s Kebonemodisa Dose Mosimanyane emerged as the best coach in Africa; as Kenya’s duo of Patrick Kiprop Sang and Paul.N. Ereng came second and third as the best coach respectively. The CAA named Khemraj Naiko of Mauritius the best Technical Official of the Continent.