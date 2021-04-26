Embattled Shehu Ibrahim Gusau has admitted the money paid by sportswear and equipment company, PUMA was paid into an account not belonging to the federation.

Gusau also admitted for the first time in an interview on a Nigerian television network, Africa Independent Television, AIT that money was indeed paid by PUMA for the contractual agreement reached with the AFN in July 2019 to supply kits and equipment to Nigerian athletes.

Gusau claimed the federation does not have any bank account in its name and that monies received from the Federal Government were not controlled by him.

“The AFN does not have any bank account and I don’t have control over monies received from the sports ministry.

The monies from the sports ministry are paid into private accounts,” said the former Nigerian lawmaker.

Gusau believes he has not violated article 3 of World Athletics Integrity Code of Conduct on integrity standards saying there was no way he could have paid into an account he does not have control over. PUMA had revealed its agreement with Nigeria in a February 2020 letter signed by its General Counsel, Dr Martin Brenda and addressed to Olamide George, acting president of the AFN.

The company confirmed that Engr Shehu Ibrahim Gusau and Sunday Adeleye negotiated and signed the contract papers on behalf of the AFN.