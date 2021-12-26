UN Secretary General António Guterres on Saturday condemned the looting and reported violence occurring around the former UN-African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) logistics base in El Fasher, Sudan, which occurred on Friday.

Guterres, in a statement through his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said the safety of personnel from the former UNAMID that remain at the base was of paramount concern at present.

The looting occurs in a part of the former base for which custody was handed over to local Sudanese authorities on December 21, 2021.

“Security of this section of the base that has been overrun and looted was to be maintained by Sudanese authorities once it was handed over.

“This latest incident of looting and destruction is a tragedy for Sudanese communities that stood to benefit from substantial amounts of equipment and supplies gifted by the United Nations assets for civilian use.

“We remain hopeful that Sudanese authorities can put an end to the looting in El Fasher, and that remaining infrastructure, equipment and assets can be administered for civilian use as intended,’’ Haq quoted Guterres as saying. (NAN)