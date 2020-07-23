Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United Nations Secretary-General, Antinio Guterres, has condemned the execution of humanitarian workers in Borno State.

Guterres also called on the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice, the perpetrators of the killings.

Guterres, in a statement by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Nigeria.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing, on 22 July, of five civilians, including three aid workers from ACTED, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and Action Against Hunger (ACF), by an armed group in northern Borno State, northeastern Nigeria.

In the statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the National Information Officer, United Nations Information Centre Nigeria, Oluseyi Soremekun, Guterres also reiterated that attacks by a party to an armed conflict that were directed against civilians, including those who were aid workers, violated international humanitarian law.

He added that international human rights law and international humanitarian law must be fully respected, including the obligation to protect civilians.