From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, has continued to elicit condemnation from the international community.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

United States Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in a statement issued in New York, United States, condemned in the strongest terms, the heinous attack.

Guterres called on the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, in a statement made available to Daily Sun through the National Information Officer, United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Oluseyi Soremekun, said: “The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms, the heinous attack in the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, on 5 June that resulted in the death and injuries of scores of civilians as people gathered for the Pentecost service.

“The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks on places of worship are abhorrent. He urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He also expresses his sympathies to, and solidarity with, the Government and people of Nigeria.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .