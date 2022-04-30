From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), Antonio Guterres, is billed to embark on a two-day visit to Nigeria beginning from Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Director, UN Information Centre (UNIC), Ronald Kayanja, in a statement, said the visit will be the first mission of the ninth UNSG to Nigeria.

During the mission, Guterres will have an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; religious leaders; women and youth leaders; the private sector and the diplomatic community. The visit is part of the Secretary-General’s annual Ramadan solidarity visits, and Guterres will also visit Niger and Senegal, during which he will highlight the impact of the Ukraine war on the African continent.

