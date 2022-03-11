From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The founder of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Prof Gregory Ibe has officially declared to contest the governorship seat of Abia State in 2023, on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is even as Ibe has commended former Governor of Abia state, Senator Theodore Orji over his recent endorsement of Abia North as the appropriate senatorial zone to produce the next Governor of the state in 2023.

Ibe, while declaring at PDP headquarters in Umuahia, said the story of Abia State would change positively if he becomes Abia Governor in 2023.

Ibe who promised to apply his wealth of experience in the educational, entrepreneural and industrial sectors in development of Abia, canvassed the support of PDP members for him to fly the party’s guber flag.

He described PDP as the best party in Nigeria, just as he tasked members of the party in the state on the need to sustain the winning streak of PDP in Abia beyond 2023.

He declared, “we must make PDP continually the ruling party in Abia.”

The GUU Chancellor said abundance of human and natural resources in Abia were enough to put Abia ahead of others and assured that appetising resources of God’s own State would be unlocked when he takes over.

Ibe told the PDP faithful that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo had already endorsed his governorship aspiration, describing himself as a foundation member of PDP.

He later donated a new bus to the state chapter of the PDP.

Chairman of PDP in Abia, Hon Asiforo Okere commended Prof Ibe for declaring his ambition before the multitude of party faithful.

He said that “Prof Ibe has the quality of the aspirants we want in the governorship race”, and assured that the best material would emerge as the PDP candidate for 2023, after primary elections.

Meanwhile, Prof Ibe has commended Senator Orji who recently declared that power should shift to Abia North, for his boldness and consistency in upholding the tenets of justice, equity and fairness.

”I want to personally commend the former Governor, Senator T.A Orji, for once again rising to defend democracy by upholding the tenets of justice, equity and fairness as strongly recommended by our revered Abia founding fathers in the Abia Charter of Equity document. It is pertinent to point out that this same courageous act of patriotism by Senator Orji was the stabilizing rod that helped sustain our nascent Abia democracy before the 2015 general elections.

The GUU pro- Chancellor pledged the readiness of Abia North to deliver credible leadership while sustaining and increasing to enviable heights, the pace and tempo of development in the state.