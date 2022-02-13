From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Vice Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia State, Professor Augustine A. Uwakwe, has tasked new students of the University on the need for academic excellence.

Prof Uwakwe who gave the task over the weekend during the institution’s 10th matriculation ceremony, reminded the students they have become vital element in the scheme of things in the nation.

Uwakwe urged the new students to remain focused and abide by the guiding principles on which the university was founded, including excellence in character and unrivalled learning.

He charged the fresh scholars to eschew all vices which includes cultism, gambling, drug abuse and any other thing that against the laws of the land and that of the institution.

“In any case, you will be readily and summarily expelled should you decide to test the resolve of the leadership of this university on any act of immorality as we uphold a zero-tolerance policy in that regard.

“It is our passion to prepare you for the challenges of the future as our motto reads knowledge for tomorrow”.

The Vice Chancellor made it that the University was poised to be one of the best in the world and as such all it’s lecture halls, libraries and laboratories were equipped with modern facilities comparable with those in any standard Universities in the world.

“Our faculties are readily on hand to offer you current trend in the knowledge which you seek with value service delivery to boast of. You may also have observed that our university is in a serene location and this has been done to enable you focus on the primary business of top academic achievement for which you are now here”. he stated.

The Director of the University, Dr. O. A. Chukwu commended the founder of the University, Prof Greg Ibeh for his vision and the management for sustaining outstanding academic performance since inception.

He described the year’s matriculation as a milestone event as it coincides with the founding of the university ten years ago.

In all, 380 freshers were administered the matriculation oaths by the Deans of their various faculties.

High points of the ceremony was cutting of the University’s 10th anniversary cake.