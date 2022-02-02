A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state, Alhaji Jamil Gwamna, on Tuesday, resigned his membership of the party.

In his resignation letter addressed to the APC ward chairman, Jekadafari Ward, Gwamna said his decision to opt-out of the party was taken after wide consultations with his family, political associates, and supporters.

A copy of the letter, dated Feb 1, 2022, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Gombe.

The letter read in part: “I write with all sense of humility and respect, to notify you of my decision to resign from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“I took the decision after wide consultations with my family, political associates, and my supporters. I appreciate all the support and privileges I enjoyed in the party. I wish the party well; Thank you.”

NAN reports that prior to the 2019 Gubernatorial election, Alhaji Jamil Gwamna was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). (NAN)