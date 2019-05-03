Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

District head of Gwandu,Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Haruna Rasheed, is dead.

Aged 76, the deceased spent 43 years as the head of the ancient town that has been described as “the most precious district.” Gwandu is the emirate headquarters of the western part of the Sokoto Caliphate, under Mallam Abdullahi Fodio.

Thousands of sympathisers converged on the historic Abdullahi Fodio Gwandu Jumua’t Mosque, in Gwandu, to pay their last respects to the late district head, who was buried according to Islamic rites, yesterday.