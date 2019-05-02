Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The District Head of Gwandu ancient town in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Haruna Rasheed, is dead. He died on April, 30, 2019, two days to his 76th birthday.

Our correspondent gathered that the late Gwandu district head was born in 1943.

The deceased spent 43 years as the district head of the most the precious district in the Gwandu Emirate, Gwandu, the headquarters of the Western part of the Sokoto Caliphate under Malam Abdullahi Fodio from 1812.

Thousands of sympathisers converge on the historic Abdullahi Fodio Gwandu Jumua’t Mosque in Gwandu to pay their last respect to Alhaji Rasheed whose remains has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Historically, the late district head of Gwandu came from the lineage of the Sarkin Gabas Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, the great, great grandson of Abdullahi Fodio Gwandu. He was born on May 3rd, 1943.